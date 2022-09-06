Hi, I’ve got a new piece up the economic agenda of Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss. There’s not much to be hopeful about: her radical free-market ideology is the last thing the UK needs, as the country tackles precisely the disastrous consequences of decades of Thatcherite policies of privatisation, deregulation and liberalisation.

On a completely different topic, last week I wrote about the many questions around the Covid lab-leak hypothesis that still remain unanswered, and why Jeffrey D. Sachs, chair of the Lancet Covid-19 Commission, is calling for an independent inquiry into the virus’s origins. He believes there is clear proof that the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the primary US public health agency, and many members of the scientific community have been impeding a serious investigation into the origins of Covid-19 in order to cover up evidence that US-funded research in Wuhan may have played a role in the creation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Thanks for reading.

Thomas Fazi