Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raffaele Di Rauso's avatar
Raffaele Di Rauso
3d

Thanks Thomas for this. Like Ritter says : 'the US don't want peace. They want to ransack the resources and dominate.'

Reply
Share
Alan Bleiken's avatar
Alan Bleiken
2d

The US is generally consistant in it's actions, regardless how ridiculous it appears on the surface. They have a long range play book, and are sticking to it...that they remain the dominant force in the world. Any potential deviation from that goal is pure theatre, likely designed to create confusion. American domination and hegemony is the only long term goal that runs fluidly between all administrations.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Fazi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture