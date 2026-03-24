Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Lena's avatar
Lena
2d

It is true that every power-holding government will try to limit the discourse and suppress positions, harmful to this government. But in the EU and the 5-Eyes-countries it is not just censorship and dissent-suppression, it is based on lies. The State and the political elites use Orwellian language and invent hoaxes and fakes, to lure people into obedience and completely demonize those who disagree. It is much better to be honest and say "you challenge our power, we need to remove you" than to say "you are a terrorist, undemocratic, homophobe, antisemite, racist, Russian/Iranian/Hamas paid agent, etc"

What the Anglosphere-colonized countries do, they create an alternative reality and gaslight the population so that people are permanently confused and commit evil believing that they are the force for Good.

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Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
2dEdited

Many states (all states) practice protecting their current status quo system over change as voiced by the people. The elite Epstein class are comfortable as things are (for them) not us citizens.

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