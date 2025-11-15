Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gemma Insinna's avatar
Gemma Insinna
4d

Let’s hope so! This SS / commie/ globalist/ clone/ robot/ sabotar of freedom needs to be shown the door, now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pascal Clérotte's avatar
Pascal Clérotte
4d

These are gesticulations. One does not build such a machinery by a decree, and again, its blatantly illegal, so the courts, including national courts, will overturn. They're done, finished, gone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas Fazi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture