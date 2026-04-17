Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Arnt Folgerø's avatar
Arnt Folgerø
22m

Read your forword. The use of NGO's etc for making soft power is quite like the corresponding development in each nation. In Norway the NGO's play the exact same role as the NGO's in EU. The NGO's works is so infiltrated in media and in the public opinion that it is in a way invisible and it makes political discussions impossible in certain political areas, like economic assistanse to underdeveloped nations and the asylum-immigration policy.

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
4h

"We have the tools"

-Ursula Von der Liar, a failed gynecologist and descendant of a Nazi

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