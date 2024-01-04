I’ve written for UnHerd about the 25th anniversary of the euro — and how the latter should be understood first and foremost as a political project aimed at consolidating elite power and advancing a neoliberal agenda. Thus, even though, 25 years on, the euro has failed miserably by virtually all economic metrics, it would be a mistake to describe it as a failure. From the perspective of Europe’s financial-political elites, it’s been a huge success. And their greatest success has arguably been to convince everyone that there is no alternative. To paraphrase Mark Fisher, it’s easier to imagine the end of the world than the end of the euro.

As usual any feedback is welcome.

