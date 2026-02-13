Thomas Fazi

Debbie Lerman
Thanks as always for the reporting and analysis Thomas!

Please consider taking it one step further to where the actual censorship impetus originates: the global techno-totalitarian cartel that has replaced sovereign governments in terms of controlling the world's resources and populations -- and, of course, narratives.

You write so much about how the EU is "vassalized" by the US. But it is not the US government that is in control -- it too is "vassalized" by the same transnational corporations, oligarchs, and international banking system. (Because many of the corporations are in the US, the illusion is created that they are pursuing some kind of nationalist agenda. They are not. They are using the nationalist agenda to subdue populist unrest.)

The transnational cartel is interested in censorship because people have too much access to information on how it is dismantling national sovereignty and constitutional and legal frameworks that protect ordinary people. The US has the best Constitutional free speech protections so it's difficult to directly curtail free speech here. Therefore, the job is carried out by the EU -- and by the other Five Eyes countries (Canada, UK, Australia, NZ). They are not doing this in some kind of imaginary EU-US free speech rivalry. They are doing this at the behest of the transnational vassalizing corporate powers, including Silicon Valley tech and media companies (that pretend to be outraged but have erected enormous AI surveillance and algorithmic censorship mechanisms of their own).

Covid demonstrated this very clearly. When the global governing bodies through which the transnational cartel disseminates and enacts its agenda decided that "misinformation" was the biggest threat to humanity and that national governments were the best positioned to act against it, every national government stepped up to obey the decree: https://brownstone.org/articles/internet-censorship-everywhere-all-at-once/

Loon
Nice to see reality confirmed by its details . What the unelected do to curtail our views. !

