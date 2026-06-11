Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Saint Jimmy's avatar
Saint Jimmy
12h

Pretty soon, these sick fucking Nazis will take you to war with Russia and none of this shit will matter.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
6h

Cynical, but so what? It worked.

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