The great Brussels stitch-up
In response to the populist upsurge, increasingly desperate euro elites are locking in an even more authoritarian EU regime — beginning with a second von der Leyen term
I’ve written for UnHerd about the way in which, since the results of the European elections came in, euro elites have been scrambling to minimise their impact on the status quo — i.e., to democracy-proof the latter even more so than it already is. The idea is to “lock in” the EU’s institutional set-up for the next five years before the “populists” — mostly on the right but also, increasingly, on the left — make any more advances. What we are witnessing is an unholy alliance between increasingly delegitimised and democracy-averse national elites and the EU’s structurally anti-democratic regime, whereby the latter is increasingly deployed by the former against their own “populist” adversaries — and against the own electorates more in general.
Read the article here.
Yes, that is really THE only question: “for how much longer can Europe’s delegitimised elites continue to override popular discontent with “informal” dinners and horse-trading deals?” And I cannot even imagine the answer. Thank you, Thomas.