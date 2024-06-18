I’ve written for UnHerd about the way in which, since the results of the European elections came in, euro elites have been scrambling to minimise their impact on the status quo — i.e., to democracy-proof the latter even more so than it already is. The idea is to “lock in” the EU’s institutional set-up for the next five years before the “populists” — mostly on the right but also, increasingly, on the left — make any more advances. What we are witnessing is an unholy alliance between increasingly delegitimised and democracy-averse national elites and the EU’s structurally anti-democratic regime, whereby the latter is increasingly deployed by the former against their own “populist” adversaries — and against the own electorates more in general.

