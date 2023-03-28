I’ve got a new piece up at UnHerd about the way in which small/medium farmers across the world are being forced to shut down in the name of “sustainability”, to the benefit of Big Agro and the world’s food oligarchs — and the catastrophic consequences this could have at a time when the world is already facing a food and resource shortage.

A few days ago I also wrote a short post about a latest poll showing that 30% of British people think lockdowns were a mistake. These people are unlikely to feel represented by either of the two major parties — on issues ranging from immigration to globalisation to the war in Ukraine. This silent (for now) but sizeable minority shows that there’s a potentially large space for a new populist party in Britain.

The other day I also had a great chat with Laurence Fox:

You can also fine another talk I had with Randall Bock, MD, here: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1yoJMZMdaekxQ.

