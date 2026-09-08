Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Bonnie Blodgett's avatar
Bonnie Blodgett
4d

To be a successful Jewish politician or bureaucrat is to defend Israel. The Gluckmans are Jewish. Jacques Baud has discussed this.

Obviously there are many outspokenly anti-Zionist Jews, such as Katy Halper, Max Blumenthal, Jeffrey Sachs, and Aaron Mate—but such infidels are almost always either academics or journalists who share their views online and are rarely even mentioned in the MSM. Zionist Bari Weiss, meanwhile, is now running CBS.

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Dade Jade's avatar
Dade Jade
19h

No self respecting Frenchman would vote for someone with a screamingly German name like Raphaël Glucksmann. He couldn't be for French interests, he's probably a spy for the Kaysser.

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