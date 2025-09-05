Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kojo's avatar
Kojo
3d

It's difficult to generalize arcross the entire world, but in fact for the case of the US the problem is indeed that the Fed is not actually run according to a political mandate - it is run by the oligarchy: the ultra rich who have majority control of the banks, and therefore of the Federal Reseve Bank and its baord.

The same oligarchy.. however also happens to totally run government in the US:

https://archive.org/details/gilens_and_page_2014_-testing_theories_of_american_politics.doc

So in TOTAL both monetary policy and fiscal policy are set by the oligarchy,

The problem is not therefore a question of whether the Fed answers to the puppet political "leaders" or not. Problem is the 0.01% who control all and wring wealth out of the other 99.9% of people through this control.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave B.'s avatar
Dave B.
2d

Please correct me if I'm mistaken, but wasn't there a relatively recent court case where a US citizen was denied a FOI request on the grounds that the Federal Reserve was not an agency of the US Federal Government ?

As far as I know, the so-called "Federal Reserve" is a consortium of private banks, incl. Deutsche Bank & the Bank of Tokyo et al.

If true, it also explains why the US flag didn't fly from the mast of The Fed building (until recently - after more people pointed it out).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas Fazi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture