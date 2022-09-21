Hey everyone,

Toby Green and I have written a piece on the weird theory going round in libertarian Covid-critical circles that the pandemic management disaster was some kind of socialist conspiracy. We explain that the opposite is true: the lockdown catastrophe and subsequent mass-vaccination-by-all-means programmes, and associated pharma and tech profiteering, are the clear outcome of decades of deregulation and marketisation advocated by pro-market conservatives, which have led to the corporate capture of state institutions.

While last week I had a piece out on the great Net Zero lie – that is, on the way in which elites are manipulating the climate and environmental crisis in order to further entrench their power and control, and how we need to retain the capacity to separate the reality of a problem from the establishment’s political use of the latter.

Best,

Thomas Fazi

