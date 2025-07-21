Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephane's avatar
Stephane
4m

Yes we know nlw, those two bastards Stamer and Trump must be hang. Thos two bastads are participating actively of the massacres of Palestians.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas Fazi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture