Kojo
1d

Yes, exactly.

A great deal of the curent conflict in the world can be boiled down to 500 years of Eurocolonialim or Eurosupremacy, a movement of which the US is the current leader.

Trump cannot be a peacemaker without renouncing this belief system and engaging with the world on terms of equal humanity.

And yet, unlike the past 500 years, technological state of affairs now allows many countries to somewhat defend themselves from Eurocolonialism, or at least have a plausible outlook to try fighting it off.

So no peace is possible now, as The predator remains inchanged and the prey are becoming less huntable.

This can only end with peace on a new equilibrium that features a a shrunken predator, but that evoloution will take tine. And which parts of its own body will the predator evolve to dispense with? Looks to me also like Europe is now the prey of the US also. But no one in the media has stated this to the European people.

Bonnie Blodgett
1d

Good to know (essential, frankly) that others see the world as it is!!! Thomas, I found you on Compact and have followed you ever since. You and your readers (most of them) are spot on regarding the so-called Anglosphere.

Jeff Sachs often speaks to this. How about a column comparing Sachs with the "other" champion of peace in Ukraine, John Mearsheimer? They are often described as of like mind but their differences are profound. Sachs is an idealist (as am I) and Mearsheimer a realist. Sachs thinks multipolarity is the way forward (go BRICS!) and Mearsheimer thinks the U.S. needs to pivot from Russia and Europe to our more powerful (for now) "peer competitor" China.

I think the "realist" view is sublime nonsense. It is UNrealistic. It is anachronistic. Nature is the new sheriff in town, thanks to humans' predatory destruction of our own habitat, a first among species in the history of life on Earth.

Nature is fighting back. (I realize ai am anthropomorphizing here.) Only through an end to war and an unprecedented era of global cooperation among all nations that puts saving our habitat ALONE at the top of the agenda will our species survive the ongoing catastrophe called (euphemistically) "climate change." Sachs gets this. Mearsheimer doesn't.

Some say, bring it on! It's time for H. sapiens to go!

I say, it's time for H. sapiens to change. We must evolve in the way only humans can evolve, by thinking.

I.e., not by sacrificing our intelligence to dumb algorithms. AI hasn't a clue about anything. Rather, what clues it has are capable only of repeating our mistakes.

