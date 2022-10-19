Hi everyone,

I’ve got a new article out in UnHerd about the cracks opening up in the pro-war front in the US. Not only is public support for the war waning, but rifts are emerging within the American establishment as well. The list of high-profile media and policy figures who are starting to question the wisdom of the US strategy in the conflict grows longer every day. More and more people are asking: why is the US administration continuing to pour tens of billions into a war that is ravaging Ukraine and causing thousands of deaths (and triggering massive collateral damage globally) when, according to the Washington Post, “privately, US officials say neither Russia nor Ukraine is capable of winning the war outright”? If so, why is the US prolonging the bloodshed and destruction, pledging to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes”, rather than working towards a diplomatic solution that, barring nuclear war, is the only possible outcome anyway?



I’ve also written an article about the British left’s absurdly self-defeating choice to side with the markets and orthodox economists in bashing the government’s recent mini-budget — by paying lip service to the mainstream narrative about the mini-budget’s threat to “financial stability” — which let to chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng being replaced by arch-technocrat austeritarian Jeremy “Draghi” Hunt. The project the left was unwittingly supporting should be apparent by now: reassertion of orthodoxy, capture by experts and technocratic rule. And, of course, the return of austerity. This is a textbook example of Lenin’s notion of “useful idiots”.



