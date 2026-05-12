The real meaning of German rearmament
It isn’t designed to make Germany more militarily sovereign — but to elevate the country’s role as the “vassal-in-chief” within the US-controlled NATO command structure
Germany’s rearmament is not designed to make the country more militarily sovereign — for better or worse. It is designed to elevate Germany’s role as the “vassal-in-chief” within the US-controlled NATO command structure. In this sense, the Trump-Merz spat should be seen as little more than political theatre.
The US is not “disengaging from Europe”; it is simply demanding that Europe contribute more to NATO, while remaining firmly embedded within the alliance’s command structure — in short, that it pays more for its own subordination.
In this light, the ostensible US “threats” to leave NATO — and the European establishment’s rearmament programme, Germany’s above all — are revealed as components of the same strategy: keeping Europe subordinated to American geopolitical priorities.
The new German military strategy is nothing more than Berlin fulfilling the role Washington has assigned it: holding the line against Russia while the US turns towards the Indo-Pacific and the Western Hemisphere.
This is not nationalism, military or otherwise, but its opposite: the undermining of German and European core interests at the hands of a transnationalised globalist elite — Merz is, after all, a former BlackRock executive — that views permanent war and militarisation as a way to entrench its wealth and power at the expense of European prosperity and security.
German and European rearmament, in the context of a supposedly more “European” NATO, is not strengthening European autonomy, but further eroding it. Not only does it make Europe complicit in Washington’s increasingly reckless military adventures, as the Iran war demonstrates, but more gravely still, it is pushing the continent towards a potentially catastrophic confrontation with Russia.
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Thomas Fazi
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Twitter: @battleforeurope
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I think one may count on Germany to always do the wrong thing
That Germany remains a slave of the Empire (your term "vassal" supposes a measure of agency) is obvious. That subordination, however, does not mean that "This is not nationalism, military or otherwise". How come? The resurgence of the German menace is even worse now than last time around, when it did not have the full support of the US, which anyway was not yet the empire it is today. Reunification of Germany, something that the post-WWII order was supposed to avoid forever, was an act of war against humanity, only made possible by the dismemberment of the Soviet Union. And we'll pay very dearly for that.