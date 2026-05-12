Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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jacob silverman's avatar
jacob silverman
5dEdited

I think one may count on Germany to always do the wrong thing

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JQP
5dEdited

That Germany remains a slave of the Empire (your term "vassal" supposes a measure of agency) is obvious. That subordination, however, does not mean that "This is not nationalism, military or otherwise". How come? The resurgence of the German menace is even worse now than last time around, when it did not have the full support of the US, which anyway was not yet the empire it is today. Reunification of Germany, something that the post-WWII order was supposed to avoid forever, was an act of war against humanity, only made possible by the dismemberment of the Soviet Union. And we'll pay very dearly for that.

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