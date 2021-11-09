The return of EU austerity
Brussels is punishing the poor simply because it can
Dear all,
I’ve decided to switch my newsletter to Substack. You’re receiving this email because you were subscribed to my previous TinyLetter newsletter, which will now be discontinued. I apologise if you’ve received this email by accident.
Here’s my latest article, about the EU’s return to austerity, and how we are seeing a repeat of the post-2008 approach, with large debt burdens used as an excuse to punish - once again - the poorest and weakest members of society. I also explain how the EU’s pandemic recovery fund is not about welfare but about handing Brussels even more control.
Best,
Thomas Fazi
Website: thomasfazi.net
Twitter: @battleforeurope
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thomasfazi
Latest book: Reclaiming the State: A Progressive Vision of Sovereignty for a Post-Neoliberal World (co-authored with Bill Mitchell)