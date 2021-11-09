Dear all,

I’ve decided to switch my newsletter to Substack. You’re receiving this email because you were subscribed to my previous TinyLetter newsletter, which will now be discontinued. I apologise if you’ve received this email by accident.

Here’s my latest article, about the EU’s return to austerity, and how we are seeing a repeat of the post-2008 approach, with large debt burdens used as an excuse to punish - once again - the poorest and weakest members of society. I also explain how the EU’s pandemic recovery fund is not about welfare but about handing Brussels even more control.

Best,

Thomas Fazi

Website: thomasfazi.net

Twitter: @battleforeurope

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thomasfazi

Latest book: Reclaiming the State: A Progressive Vision of Sovereignty for a Post-Neoliberal World (co-authored with Bill Mitchell)