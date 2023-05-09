The rise of Europe's military austerity
The EU's new plan will make 2008 look like child's play
I’ve got a new piece up about how austerity is returning to Europe, but with a perverse twist: while the EU is devising a plan to get states to cut their overall budgets, it is also calling on governments to increase their defence budgets to at least 2% of their GDP to comply with NATO’s spending target. In other words, European countries will soon be required to cut back on social welfare and crucial investment in non-defence-related areas in order to finance the EU’s new defence economy — we might call this military austerity — in the context of the bloc’s increasingly vassal-like subordination to US foreign policy. Welcome to the age of military austerity.
Thank you for your article - I simply fail to understand what is holding the EU together? Or is it simply, unless people have nothing else to lose but chains.... they will finally realise that democracy is a hollow project for a long time? Yet, I doubt it is possible these days. I simply despair. Thank you again.