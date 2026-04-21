Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven D Grumbine's avatar
Steven D Grumbine
14h

Not sure how this works abroad, but all domestic US electoralism is a sham to manufacture consent and the theater is just that. The oligarchy and capital order have their desired outcomes and we glide into pretending they are legitimate expressions of the people

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Fazi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture