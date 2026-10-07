Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Pascal Clérotte's avatar
Pascal Clérotte
2d

NATO justifying its existence by fabricating an ennemy; as always.

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Lena's avatar
Lena
2d

As Laura Ruggeri said, it is hardly "hybrid", because Ukrainian-British terrorism against Russian civilians and infrastructure continues and it is pretty physical .

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