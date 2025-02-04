If you’re not Italian, you’ve likely never heard of Nicola Calipari, the Italian secret service agent murdered in Iraq by US soldiers. This is his story.

On February 4, 2005 — exactly 20 years ago — Italian journalist Giuliana Sgrena was kidnapped by Iraqi insurgents. Nicola Calipari, a senior officer in the Italian military intelligence service (then SISMI), was tasked with securing her release.

Calipari quickly established contact with the kidnappers, initiating negotiations despite the precarious circumstances. However, the Americans made it clear to their Italian counterparts that they opposed any form of negotiation, instead favouring a military raid to resolve the situation. Undeterred, Calipari pressed on, and one month later, he successfully secured Sgrena’s release.

During her release, the kidnappers warned Sgrena about the dangers she faced from American forces. They urged her to conceal her identity, stating: “If the Americans recognise you, they’ll open fire on you and everyone else. We’ve promised your family you’ll return home, but the Americans don’t want you to make it back alive”. The Italian agents escorting her were acutely aware of the risks. One of Calipari’s colleagues cautioned him: “Get her to safety before sunset, or the Americans will shoot at you”.

After securing Sgrena’s freedom, Calipari personally accompanied her to safety, driving her to Baghdad International Airport for her return to Italy. As their car approached a US military checkpoint near the airport, it came under heavy gunfire from American soldiers. Calipari, sitting beside Sgrena, shielded her with his body and was struck by a fatal bullet, sacrificing his life to protect her.

The Americans later claimed they fired in self-defence, asserting that the car posed a threat. This is a brazen lies. There is overwhelming evidence the US forces were fully aware of who was in the vehicle. At the time, the Americans closely monitored foreign communications in Iraq and would have known every detail of the operation to free Sgrena. Additionally, the soldiers gave no warning before opening fire, and analysis of the 58 bullets fired at the car reveals that 57 were aimed at the passengers, with only the final shot targeting the engine. This pattern indicates that the intention was not to stop the vehicle but to eliminate all its occupants — not just the Italian secret service agents but Sgrena as well.

These details, along with other evidence, suggest that the attack was a deliberate act, likely carried out under orders. A joint investigation by Italian and American authorities was launched but failed to reach a definitive conclusion, primarily due to American resistance. To this day, justice has not been served for Calipari’s death. Another American cover-up to add to the blood-stained list.

Here in Italy, Calipari is remembered as a national hero, his sacrifice emblematic of his commitment to protecting others, even at the cost of his own life — and of how Americans treat their supposed “allies”.

A film about this story is set to be released next month:

