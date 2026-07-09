Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Duane McPherson's avatar
Duane McPherson
3d

Excellent analysis. I read the full piece on UnHerd and was pleasantly surprised by the number of intelligent, positive comments it received. Along with, of course, the usual number of knee-jerk reactionary anti-Russia rants.

Please keep up the good work!

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Pascal Clérotte's avatar
Pascal Clérotte
3d

Not only will the drones change nothing, but Russia is unlikely to respond at all. Moscow is waiting for next year's presidential election in France (incidentally, the centrist bloc's slogan is already "a vote for LFI—the far left—or RN—the far right—is a vote for Putin"). The latest developments in France point to Le Pen as the likely next president, and she has vowed to withdraw France from NATO's integrated command structure. Russia is also watching for the German general election in 2029.

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