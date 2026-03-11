Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Lena's avatar
Lena
3dEdited

Looking at our experience in the past, your last sentence is correct: "death and destruction as a strategic goal in itself."

That was the goal during pandemic terror. That is the goal in the war on Russia and Malorossia in Ukraine.

That was the goal in Gaza.

The thing is, chaos and death are needed to secure State of Exception and a permanent war. Which brings enormous profits, inflates weapon industry, facilitates sex trafficking, human trafficking, criminal cartels, terrorism and arming terrorists (by Israel and the US/UK) - and most importantly gives endless opportunities in building a digital prison for the whole humanity.

So yes, as the saying goes, "In every war, Israel is on the side of war".

That is why Iran is fighting for us all.

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Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
3d

"Death and Distruction" is the USAs mottos apparatus

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