I’ve written for UnHerd about how the EU-US-NATO establishment is trying to turn Georgia into another Ukraine — a second front in their proxy war against Russia — and how the Georgians are successfully fighting back in defence of their sovereignty:

The geoeconomic platform of the ruling party Georgian Dream [which secured a solid victory in the recent parliamentary elections] can be summed up as follows: focusing on economic growth and preserving internal stability by maintaining friendly political and economic relations with both the West and Russia, and the wider non-Western bloc, while avoiding being drawn into external conflicts. Taken together, then, prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s hard-nosed approach can plausibly be compared to another Western bête noire: Hungary. To quote Orbán, many Georgians seem happy not letting their country become a “second Ukraine” — while also pursuing a “multipolar” agenda elsewhere, notably partnering with China to build a strategic port on the Black Sea. Unfortunately, it seems like the West has other plans. Indeed, Washington and its allies seem to be applying the same playbook to Georgia as they did to Ukraine. Just as in the lead-up to the 2014 coup in Kyiv, they’re first denying the legitimacy of the elected government, accusing it of being a Russian pawn. From there, they’re using Western-funded “NGOs” to mobilise the pro-EU minority against the government, while also pushing for sanctions. If the government still doesn’t yield to the pressure, they’ll try to move to the next phase: unrest in parliament and on the streets; a hoped-for police crackdown; and ultimately the toppling of the government and the appearance of a friendly pro-Western alternative. Yet in the event, fomenting a Ukraine-style “coup” in Georgia may prove challenging. That’s partly because most Georgians are determined to avoid this outcome, and partly because Kobakhidze has been “coup-proofing” the country for some time.

Read the article here. If you’re a paid subscriber and you can’t access the paywall write to me at thomasfazi82@gmail.com.

I’ve also written a shorter piece about the EU’s disturbing plan to create a CIA-style European intelligence service — and how this would further deepen the anti-democratic, unaccountable, techno-authoritarian nature of the EU.

