Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
4d

It worked. It doesn't matter whether the eu interfered with a nominally democratic el;ection, whether Magyar cheated or whatever.

The rulers got what they wanted. Organ is gone, Magyar installed, and the Ukrainians got their money and will get more.

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