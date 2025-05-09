Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

ann watson
18h

that's disappointing. I didn't know the inside - from the outside it looked like Georgescu and Simion were in the same party. Also the decision of the top court that overturned the EU's ousting of Georgescu - why isn't that being used ? Is there another run off where Simion and Georgescu will run against each other now ?

David Ginsburg
18h

How corny it was to entertain a peace plan drafted by a flakey United States military man. Like the breakfast cereal itself, the Kellogg plan offered too little sustenance, flavour or fibre to even contemplate a second helping. Whether provoked or unprovoked into doing so.

