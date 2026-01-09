Thomas Fazi

Chris
13h

In field operations, once you achieve secure the first advance you move onto the next objective. Mr Fazi needs to be lauded for unearthing the specifics of Brussels blame shifting among the Euro-elite/oligarchs, the corruption and abuse of power and scope-creep of competencies. I think this “alternative view” of Euro-politics is becoming mainstream: so let's dig deeper.

Yes this is how mainstream parties are behaving, but WHY?(!!). While elite group-think is captured by an Atlanticist consensus, it could not be sustained if Europe’s economic elite (who own these Eurotrash politicians) were not benefiting more from the current economic system than one that better served their nations’ national economic interests and social values.

They have captured national governments, which no longer balance the public interest very well against their special interests, hollowing out public administration to weaken capacity (& then justify Thames Water type privatisations) and override “populism” via Brussels, in cases where it can’t be controlled locally. That macro picture translates into rent-seeking microeconomics where BMW, like Boeing, can make better (short term) returns in off shoring production to the US, add a low-tax revenue stream through financialization, and lobby for tariffs in the EU because this renders them uncompetitive to Tesla or BYD. Growth that looks like a chart of a turkey’s weight, right up until Christmas.

How do we take back control, because as we know from the UK - leaving the EU isn't the answer.

Tony Buck
15h

Trump has, so far at any rate, chosen his targets carefully.

Maduro and his gangsterish Venezuela aren't a hill that any sane person is prepared to die on.

Similarly, it's unlikely that any Dane is willing to die for Greenland.

So Trump wins, in the absence of any opposition.

