Discussion about this post

Paulo Aguiar
Paulo Aguiar
Paulo Aguiar
7h

That’s a sobering read, it lays bare a lot of what mainstream coverage either skips over or actively avoids. The failure of Trump’s peace initiative wasn’t just about personal blunders or lack of finesse; it was baked into the structure of the system he was trying (and probably never fully intended) to work against. The idea that one man, even a U.S. president, could reverse years of institutional inertia, entrenched strategic interests, and deeply held ideological commitments (without a total rupture) was always a bit of a fantasy.

From Europe’s need to preserve face, to Zelensky’s very real personal stakes, to the American establishment's refusal to countenance anything that even looks like defeat, the whole thing was boxed in from every side. And then there’s Russia’s position, which Western leaders still seem to fundamentally misunderstand.

That part about the US acting like a neutral party while being neck-deep in operational planning hits especially hard. You can't run the war and mediate the peace. That contradiction was always going to poison the well. And now, with the Iran-Israel flare-up pulling focus, the idea of diplomacy seems even further out of reach. What’s emerging isn’t a series of regional conflicts, but a kind of global alignment shift, and the US, instead of adapting, is doubling down.

Honestly, none of this feels like it ends soon. Everyone’s too locked into their positions, and the cost of admitting defeat (strategically, politically, psychologically) is too high. So the wars grind on, and the rest of us just try to keep track of who’s supplying what to whom. It’s not that peace is impossible, but it does feel like it’s not on the menu right now.

arthur brogard
35m

We hope it's an alliance between russia, china and iran. but in fact we don't see that do we? There's enough uncertainty about what we see to allow for doubting voices we can't refute.

And the strength of Iran is an unknown quantity. Without Iran having internal cohesion and strength it cannot perform and Russia and China cannot help any more than in Syria.

This man states that Iran internally has all the problems of tribalism and 'old guard' officer corps, plus corruption.

What we do know is that strength in Tribal nations is unusual, I think, right? Tribalism itself inherently makes a State weak. Divided against itself.

And he echoes a charge heard more and more frequently in my experience around the alt media: that Putin is in fact in bed with Israel.

https://open.substack.com/pub/xxtomcooperxx/p/the-never-ending-and-very-transparent?r=b7hw3&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

And we have to admit that senior officers etc. asleep in their beds waiting for assassination does not paint an encouraging picture.

Then Rurik here points out the incongruity, the anomaly of the Dniper Bridges, which many have done before. This points of course to Russia actually not being part of the hypothesized 'Russia, China, Iran' triad in reality.

https://open.substack.com/pub/slavlandchronicles/p/turns-out-i-agree-with-pepe-escobar?r=b7hw3&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

And here it is claimed that Iranian forces are in a real mess and the Russia/Iran bond is so poor that back in '17 Russia actually gave codes to Israel that rendered their aircraft safe from Iran fire.

https://slavlandchronicles.substack.com/p/it-seems-like-tehran-has-already?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=795903&post_id=166149759&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=b7hw3&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

