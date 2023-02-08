Hi all, I have a new piece up at UnHerd:

Now and then, even the most seasoned politician happens to slip up and accidently speak the truth. This is what occurred during a recent debate at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, when the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock openly stated that “we are fighting a war against Russia”. The German government was quick to say her words had been “misinterpreted”, but the truth is that she did nothing more than say it how it is. Almost a year into the conflict, the narrative of Western intervention in Ukraine — that “NATO is not at war with Russia” and that “the equipment we’re providing is purely defensive” — is being revealed for what it always was: a fiction. Last month, at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, another kernel of truth slipped through the cracks at a briefing by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. Austin and Miller stated in no uncertain terms that the US was committed to going “on the offensive to liberate Russian-occupied Ukraine” — which, according to the United States, includes both the entire Donbas and Crimea. All this points to simple conclusion: the West is engaged in a de facto military confrontation with Russia, regardless of what our leaders may claim. Indeed, US officials have been quite open about the fact that America’s involvement in the war is ultimately about weakening Russia, crippling its economy and ideally bringing about regime change in the country, in line with the US’s longstanding strategy of “preventing the emergence of regional hegemons in Eurasia”. Western citizens deserve to be told the truth about what is going on in Ukraine — and what the stakes are.