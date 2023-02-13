I’ve got a new piece up over at UnHerd about the push — in the UK and elsewhere — towards central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The official explanations don’t add up, while the risks of giving governments and central banks such sweeping powers of surveillance and control are being seriously downplayed.



I’m also happy to announce that our new book — The Covid Consensus: The Global Assault on Democracy and the Poor—A Critique from the Left — was recently covered by Larry Elliott in The Guardian: “Green and Fazi express bewilderment that the left has not [questioned] this aggressive form of authoritarian capitalism, which resulted in poor people everywhere suffering enormous losses while rich people everywhere became immeasurably richer”. Bewilderment, indeed.

