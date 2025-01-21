I’ve written for UnHerd about one the most overlooked stories of our time: Silicon Valley’s growing entanglement with the US security state — and the US military-industrial complex’s evolution into an increasingly powerful techno-military complex, which is poised to grow more powerful than ever under Trump:

As he begins his second term, Trump’s links to the tech industry are vividly clear. Musk, to give one example, pledged substantial funds to Trump’s campaign. He was duly named co-lead of the new Department of Government Efficiency, a role that enables him to directly influence federal budget decisions. Not to be outdone, all the major tech firms have donated millions to Trump’s inauguration fund, with everyone from Jeff Bezos to Tim Cook enjoying front-row seats on Monday. This signals a major political realignment among Silicon Valley elites, traditionally a hotbed of liberal progressivism. Earlier this month, for instance, Zuckerberg announced he would remove fact-checkers from his platforms.

However, this is about more than mere political opportunism, picking a winner and adapting to the new political landscape. Nor can this cosiness be understood simply by what Trump has promised the billionaires: notably taking a more hands-off approach to crypto and AI. What’s unfolding here is part of a much larger story, one that blends Eisenhower’s military-industrial past with Biden’s tech-industrial present. Welcome, then, to America’s techno-military future. With private sector giants behind it, the US security state will become more deadly than ever, even as their reliance on federal contracts exposes both the hypocrisy of the tech bros and the continuity of Trump’s policy programme.

This isn’t a totally new phenomenon: industry’s ties to government, rooted in Cold War militarism, were exactly what Eisenhower feared back in the Sixties. What’s different now, though, is the way American military and intelligence capabilities have been outsourced to Big Tech. Consider Amazon, a major provider of cloud computing services to both the Department of Defense and the CIA. No less striking, Amazon has actively developed AI tools for logistics optimisation and battlefield analysis, further embedding itself in defence operations. Its competitors have moved in a similar direction too. Google’s foray into military technology includes Project Maven, which uses AI to analyse drone footage for surveillance and targeting. Despite internal protests, forcing Google to withdraw from the project, the company continues to provide critical cloud services to government agencies.

Microsoft, for its part, has secured numerous defence contracts, including developing the Integrated Visual Augmentation System for the US Army. A $22 billion scheme, it enhances the situational awareness of troops via augmented reality. Though it’s traditionally boasted fewer links to the Pentagon, Meta has lately entered the field too, making its Llama large language model available for military customers. This last example underscores how Big Tech firms are leveraging cutting-edge AI tools for military ends, further blurring the lines between private innovation and US foreign policy.

Nor are the Big Tech firms alone here, with a new wave of smaller companies emerging in their wake. They call themselves Little Tech — though they’re actually worth billions of dollars, with their wealth often secured through lucrative defence contracts.