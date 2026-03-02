Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
6d

1. What we are seeing is not the decline of western hegemony but its transformation. The pious old hymns about Freedom and Democracy are increasingly abandoned in pursuit of naked power.

This is aided by Russian and Chinese timidity. Russia wants to be allowed to join The Club. China just wants to sell things and hopes that the Americans will turn on them last.

The Americans will win out because they care for nothing other than power, domination and control.

2. The goal in Iran is to turn that country into a failed state, such as was done to Iraq, Syria and Libya. The Americans and Israelis will not hesitate to resort to nuclear weapons if need be.

Iran was foolish not to have gotten The Bomb when it could have.

Reply
Share
Zinenataza's avatar
Zinenataza
6d

Absolutely brilliant article that helped resolve questions that have had me banging my head against the wall in frustration and incomprehension. Terribly depressing, but also necessary to confront and destroy the facade that democracy and moral principles underpin how Western and European governments operate. Of course, the selfishness and immorality of those in power (most not all) has always been apparent, but not to the extent it is now. On the bright side I think people are waking up. And thank you, Algeria for having principles and standing up for Palestinians- as has Iran - at enormous political and economical cost.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Fazi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture