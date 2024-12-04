What just happened in South Korea?
What role, if any, did the US play in the South Korean mini-coup?
By now you’re probably heard that the briefest coup in history took place in South Korea yesterday. Here’s a brief summary of events.
At around 10:30 PM local time (early afternoon in Europe), South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol, from the conservative People Power Party (PPP), in power since 2022, declared martial law during an address broadcast live on TV.
In a rather unhinged statement that seemed plucked right out of a bad 1980s Hollywood film, he said the decision was necessary “to safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea’s communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements”. He was clearly referring to the opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), the liberal-centrist (i.e., not communist) party that has held a parliamentary majority since 2020. This move included banning all political activities, controlling the media and deploying military forces to enforce the decree.
Following the president’s announcement, the Parliament was shut down and generals from various branches of the armed forces were summoned for an emergency meeting. Seoul was flooded with military vehicles and helicopters were also deployed. At around 11:30 PM local time, security guards from the National Assembly and police officers were stationed along the Assembly building’s fence, with orders to admit only the Assembly Secretariat staff and assistants. Initially, the police prevented lawmakers from accessing the building, but they eventually managed to enter. Shortly thereafter, soldiers and special forces entered the premises and sealed off entrances to prevent demonstrators gathered outside from gaining entry. Tensions escalated outside the building, a brawl broke out and several protesters were arrested.
The South Korean Constitution allows the president to declare martial law in cases of military necessity or to maintain public order during war or a national emergency. However, since it is constitutionally regulated, martial law must be approved by Parliament. Unsurprisingly, lawmakers late last night voted unanimously to block the martial law decree. President Yoon eventually rescinded the martial law order early this morning (local time), withdrawing the troops and acknowledging the defeat of his decree by the legislative body.
Following the reversal, there have been growing calls for president Yoon's resignation or impeachment. Opposition parties have moved forward with plans to initiate impeachment proceedings, highlighting the political instability and the potential for further unrest.
What led the president to make such a move? According to news reports, this was little more than a desperate reaction by a politician grappling with low approval ratings, mounting scandals, institutional obstruction and prior calls for impeachment. But could there be more to it? And what role, if any, did the US play?
This is a legitimate question, given that South Korea is, to all intents and purposes, a US protectorate. The US has a very large military presence in the country, with approximately 28,500 active-duty personnel stationed across various branches, including the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Officially, the US troops are there to deter potential threats from North Korea, but this presence actually plays a crucial role in projecting US power in the Asia-Pacific — first and foremost against China.
It also gives the US significant sway over South Korean politics. Indeed, it is well known that the US played a key role in both the 1961 and 1980 coups, and in supporting the repressive and authoritarian “anti-communist” regimes that these gave rise to. The US policy vis-à-vis South Korea has always had one overarching aim: preventing peace with North Korea (the DPRK), since the tensions and militarised relations with the latter provide the rationale for the US military presence in the south.
In recent years, the US’s increasingly aggressive anti-China posture and NATO-isation of the Asia-Pacific has added an extra dimension to this, given South Korea’s crucial role as one of the US’s main military outpost in the region, alongside Japan — and its proximity to China. As I noted in an article from a few months ago:
For much of the past half-century, the US and its Asia-Pacific allies shunned a collective NATO-like approach to security in the region, opting instead for a so-called hub-and-spokes system: with the United States as the hub and various bilateral and multilateral alliances as the spokes of an ideal “wheel of security”. In recent years, amid growing tensions with Beijing, these initiatives have multiplied, with overlapping political, military and economic deals creating, in the words of The Economist, “an ever-thickening lattice on China’s periphery”. The US, however, now appears determined to take this approach one step further, by transforming its patchwork of arrangements into a full-blown military alliance: an Asian NATO.
In this context, president Yoon has played a key role since coming to power, by spearheading an even more pronounced pro-US foreign policy. Seong-hyon Lee, Senior Fellow at the George HW Bush Foundation for US-China Relations and Visiting Scholar at Harvard University Asia Center, wrote a very interesting article about this last year:
Yoon — devoid of a foreign policy background — took the reins of the presidency in 2022. Conventional wisdom suggested he would hone in on domestic matters. Surprisingly, he charted a foreign policy course markedly different from South Korea’s immediate past, in a clear tilt towards the United States.
Yoon’s foreign policy direction contrasts starkly with that of his predecessor, former president Moon Jae-in — whom Yoon labelled as “pro-China” in his public statements. Yoon once remarked that “most South Koreans, especially younger ones, don’t like China even though President Moon’s administration pursued pro-China policies”. He spelled out his stance to the New York Times in September 2022, saying that “South Korea will take a clearer position with respect to US–China relations”.
Yoon was instrumental in orchestrating the recent US-Japan–South Korea trilateral summit at Camp David. That summit would have been improbable without Yoon’s push for reconciliation with Japan — South Korea’s former coloniser.
Though the summit stopped shy of solidifying a formal military alliance, it resonated with the spirit embodied in NATO’s Article 5 — “an attack against one is an attack against all” — replacing “attack” with “threat”. Some suggested that the new security partnership might hold even more historical significance than the AUKUS pact. Meanwhile, the Global Times in China described the Camp David summit as possibly “a starting shot for a new Cold War”.
Yoon’s foreign policy is predicated on democratic values, advocating alliances rooted in shared ideals. He has identified Japan as “a partner sharing universal values”. Yoon’s administration has been forthright in condemning North Korea’s human rights infringements and China’s coerced repatriation of North Korean escapees.
Under Yoon’s stewardship, South Korea has also participated in its first NATO summit and green-lighted intermittent dockings by US nuclear submarines in South Korean ports as a deterrent to North Korea. South Korea endorsed the Camp David joint declaration which even explicitly calls out China by name, reproaching China’s “dangerous and aggressive behaviour” in the South China Sea and reaffirming South Korea’s stance on Taiwan.
Besides security, Yoon has intensified economic links with the United States. During a visit by US President Joe Biden to Seoul last year, the Yoon administration officially embraced the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. Corporate majors from South Korea, like Samsung and Hyundai Motor, have pledged billions to build semiconductor and electric vehicle battery manufacturing facilities in the United States.
Lee notes that Yoon’s staunchly pro-US policy — and especially his support for closer relations with Japan — contributed significantly to alienating public support for him. But his support for the US’s aggressive anti-China posture in the Asia-Pacific certainly earned him a lot of friends in Washington. In this context, is it realistic to assume that Washington played no role in yesterday’s events? Especially considering widespread concerns in the US foreign policy establishment that Yoon’s likely successor — Lee Jae-myung, the 60-year-old leader of the Democratic Party — is expected to take a much more conciliatory approach to China. As Arnaud Bertrand noted on X:
[It is] quite telling that at no point whatsoever the US embassy in Seoul condemned or even criticized Yoon’s coup attempt. During the coup they wrote they were “closely tracking” the situation and when it failed they praised Yoon’s announcement to end martial law as “a crucial step”. That’s it.
We’ll probably never know for sure what went on behind the scenes. But one thing is clear: the United States’ increasingly aggressive military posture is becoming a deeply destabilising force — not only for its official adversaries but also, and perhaps most importantly, for its allied client states, in Europe as in Asia. The US appears willing to go to any lengths to maintain its dominance over these nations, even if it involves suppressing democratic processes and disregarding the popular will of their citizens. The cost of vassalage has never been higher.
Thanks for reading. Putting out high-quality journalism requires constant research, most of which goes unpaid, so if you appreciate my writing please consider upgrading to a paid subscription if you haven’t already. Aside from a fuzzy feeling inside of you, you’ll get access to exclusive articles and commentary.
Thomas Fazi
Website: thomasfazi.net
Twitter: @battleforeurope
Latest book: The Covid Consensus: The Global Assault on Democracy and the Poor—A Critique from the Left (co-authored with Toby Green)
It's simple, if the global press doesn't support the new regime, it's good, anti-globalist.
And vice versa!
What’s your best way to wake-up those who didn’t yet?
The more the awakened, the sooner this nightmare will be over!
What’s your experience in asking for an opinion on any of the following topics?
Why is food poisoning legal? (how Rumsfeld forced the approval of Aspartame)
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-is-food-poisoning-legal
How about the story of how a father got 20 million dollars from the Government?
Or a 20 sec video of a vaxxed baby?:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/autism-day-shall-we-celebrate-the
What’s your opinon about the scandals in Big Pharma?:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/system-failure-ai-exposes-zero-government
Some anti-COVIDiot pills?
Did you know that Fauci admitted that there was no scientific basis for social distancing?
https://thefederalist.com/2024/06/04/fauci-admits-there-was-no-scientific-evidence-for-six-foot-social-distancing-rule/
That the CDC admitted that masking was useless against COVID?
https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/07/26/over-50-scientific-studies-conclude-masks-do-nothing-to-prevent-the-spread-of-illness-so-why-do-people-keep-claiming-they-work/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-08-28-cdc-admits-masks-totally-useless-against-covid.html
That you’ve been lockdowned for nothing? Johns Hopkins meta-analysis of 18000 studies proved that lockdowns didn’t work and worse, killed people by stopping those with cancer or heart conditions from getting testing and treatment
https://sites.krieger.jhu.edu/iae/files/2022/01/A-Literature-Review-and-Meta-Analysis-of-the-Effects-of-Lockdowns-on-COVID-19-Mortality.pdf
Could you please explain why no Health Agency researched the 30+ COVID effective cures, but instead censored and banned the doctors successfully applying them? Would a successful cure block the Emergency Use Authorization of the lethal vaccines?
http://c19early.com
http://bit.ly/research2000
Should every single vaxxed on the planet be suing Pfizer and Moderna for deliberately hiding human DNA plasmids in their vaccines, and Pfizer, for injecting an undisclosed carcinogenic monkey virus (SV40) sequence in the clueless biohacked, as officially recognized by Health Canada?
Failed again? Show 10 secs in the middle of this video (who doesn’t have 10 seconds for you)
https://odysee.com/@ImpossiblyWackedOutWorld:f/WTC-7-Free-Falling:8
(caveat about the beginning: pot destroys your brain + “Raises Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke”)
9/11: two "planes", yet 8 towers down. WTC7 imploded, free falling on its footprint, in a controlled demolition. It was out of reach as well as the unblemished Deutsche Bank. All 7 World Trade Center towers and that bank needed to be rebuilt, not the closer towers not belonging to World Trade Center...
The “owner” took an insurance policy for the WTC against terrorism, months before, when no one was taking them … he didn’t show up for work on 9/11 … just as his 2 grown up siblings.
The inside information about the FUTURE 9/11 event helped masons make trillions by shorting the stock exchange: the records were deleted by the SEC so they wouldn't be prosecuted !!!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/911-2-planes-3-towers
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/107-911
There's a plan to murder 95% of the global population by 2050… written on the masonic Georgia guide-stones: “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 … ”:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination
- J6: The false flag operation of the fake riot was planned, incited and guided by 200 infiltrated FBI mason agents, who broke into the Capitol !!! All intel agencies (CIA, FBI, NSA) were founded by masons and are run by them for their own nefarious goals.
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/j6-what-you-need-to-know
In 2022, the same mason-plot was copy-pasted to disband millions of Brazilians against the stolen elections through the rigged voting machines owned by mason Soros:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-2020-american-coup
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/dominion-over-us
Weaponization of migration to steal elections and destroy nations
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-migration
Elections: bought or stolen? Both!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/2024-elections-bought-or-stolen
Free 100 redpill movies and documentaries:
(don't miss the 1st one, 10 min at 2x, amazing tool for a discussion):
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/wake-up-videos
- Since the 90s, vaccines are weaponized to reduce the population by adding hCG to infertilize women: lab-detected in 30 countries, and overpassing the FDA 10 ng limit to human DNA “contamination” (tampering) by 2000%, thus causing neuro-damage (autism, asperger, tics, dyslexia in 29% of kids, etc.) and childhood cancer epidemic (n.b. leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas). Check SoundChoice.org or videos.
- Excess deaths in the first 2 years: 40 million people killed by the lethal injections... so far. COVID was designed as a primer for even more lethal COVID haccines:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-real-covid-timeline
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/not-vaccine-not-gene-therapy-just
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/what-do-bioweapons-have-to-do-with
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/you-are-anti-haccine
Yet, the most important impact of the COVID haccines, population-wise, is lifelong infertility.
Births keep dropping even more dramatically. The infertility bomb will fully explode in 10-20 years, when the haxxed babies and children grow up.
Even if unhaxxed children evade self-replicating transfecting haxxines (replicons) and marry haxxed ones? ... just as planned, the only choice deliberately left, will be DNA-designed infertile transhumanized babies, for an ever dependency on immoral IVF (for every IVF-born, 25 are lost or murdered).
- You’ll go nowhere and you’ll be happy:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/2050-youll-go-nowhere-and-youll-be
- Elon's top secret: EVs cause cancer
Go green with gasoline!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/electric-vehicles-cause-cancer
- You are the carbon they want to exterminate! Proven in 3:
1. No one denies that man affects the weather, but science disagrees with the official narrative.
Prehistoric data from ice cores proves that temperature rise precedes carbon release in the atmosphere, not the other way around.
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/best-scientific-sources-to-debunk
2. There's proof of deliberate geoengineering to increase global temperatures and droughts, and decrease albedo by dissolving clouds with satellite and Weather Radars’ Electro-Magnetic Frequencies.
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/satattack
3. Life involves a carbon cycle. A war on carbon is a war on life, causing crop/food scarcity, increase in food prices and famines. Decarbonization is part of the plan to exterminate 95% of us.
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/carbon-reparations
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/climate-deaths
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/killing-me-softly-with-green-songs
- Apart from sin-empowered demons, what is their main source of power? NOT a coincidence that the USA left dollar convertibility to gold in 1971, precisely triggering the exponential government deficit coupled with the trade deficit and inflation.
Taking down central banking doesn't solve the problem. Their source of free endless money is counterfeiting, fractional reserve banking and financial instruments (e.g. derivatives, debt over debt, compound interest above real growth, etc.). Also, insider information, sabotage, infiltration, manufactured news and events to create profitable market-movements.
This is the Achilles’ heel of all nations: the SSS (Satanic Secret Societies such as masonry) create trillions out of thin air and launder them through their Banks, foundations, and foreign loans and “aid”, with which they buy puppeticians and seats in the boards of the Federal Reserve (the only private-run Central Bank in the world), judiciary, corporations, media, healthcare, universities, foundations, political parties, etc.
The majority keeps daydreaming. Their worst nightmare is that people wake up, find out all the crimes, and seek justice. They are only 8000. We are a million to one. Until they achieve the CBDC digi-tatorship, they are walking a tight rope.
We've got a very small window of opportunity to fight or ... die (they want to murder 95% of us).
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent
https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/
Weaponization of Justice
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice
Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati
Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald
Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes
Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:
https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism
16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
Please share, not the articles, but the information! I'm expendable. Saving the free world, is not!