Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
1dEdited

Fazi, your been preaching this mantra for some time now....I hope it FINALLY starts to sink in. Soon I hope cause, even from afar here on Cape Cod, Massacusetts it looks like Europe is not responding to current events IN ITS BEST INTERESTS.

Spain gets it...when will Italy.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
1d

They won't. Already the cognitive dissonance is a sight to behold.

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