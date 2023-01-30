Hi everyone. Toby Green and I have written an article about the highly disturbing (but underreported) phenomenon of excess deaths: in all Western countries, people are dying at much higher rates than the pre-pandemic average, and only a fraction of these deaths are attributable to Covid. More young people are dying today than during the pandemic. This is the opposite of what you would expect in the receding phase of a pandemic — one which has largely spared young people in the first place. What the hell is going on? The collapse in routine healthcare appointments (due to the single-minded focus on Covid at the expense of all other pathologies), and the impact of lockdowns on people’s physical health, clearly play a role. But could there be other factors at play took? What role, if any, do the Covid vaccines play? Read on.

