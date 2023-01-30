Hi everyone. Toby Green and I have written an article about the highly disturbing (but underreported) phenomenon of excess deaths: in all Western countries, people are dying at much higher rates than the pre-pandemic average, and only a fraction of these deaths are attributable to Covid. More young people are dying today than during the pandemic. This is the opposite of what you would expect in the receding phase of a pandemic — one which has largely spared young people in the first place. What the hell is going on? The collapse in routine healthcare appointments (due to the single-minded focus on Covid at the expense of all other pathologies), and the impact of lockdowns on people’s physical health, clearly play a role. But could there be other factors at play took? What role, if any, do the Covid vaccines play? Read on.
Best regards,
Thomas Fazi
Website: thomasfazi.net
Twitter: @battleforeurope
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thomasfazi
Here in NL, excess mortality is running at around 24%. As everywhere in the West, no one wants to talk about it. The cracks in the edifice is beginning to show however. The story is I believe too big to cover up. Pandemic propaganda may have been absolutely overwhelming and relentless -- and it must be said hugely successful -- but we can see that it can't be sustained. It only really works at the beginning, when the fearmongering can be dialed up. Have you watched any of the videos by the British physician Dr John Campbell on YT? He's been doggedly pursuing the excess mortality figures of late. As you may have seen, he makes it abundantly clear when discussing jab-related stuff that there are hard boundaries on what he can say. As such he is not only educating is very large and growing audience in medical topics and Covid "science" but also in how the censorship system works. As do other YT hosts in his position. These things take time but the truth will out.