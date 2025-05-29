I’ve written for Compact about the deep structural reasons why European elites are freaking out at Trump’s EU tariffs. This is not about GDP losses or job losses (though these are real risks), but because Trump’s upending of the global free regime threatens the foundation of their power.

To understand why, it’s essential to grasp the crucial role that the EU’s mercantilist regime has played, and continues to play, in entrenching the power of its political and economic elites. At its core, an export-led growth model offers a structural solution to one of capitalism’s most enduring contradictions: the tension between wage suppression and consumer demand.

In capitalist economies, suppressing wages boosts profits in the short term by lowering labour costs. But it also weakens workers’ purchasing power, thereby undermining the very demand businesses depend on to sell goods and generate revenue. Since lower-income earners tend to spend a higher share of their income, reducing their earnings translates into weaker aggregate demand, stagnating consumption and ultimately declining profitability.

The economically rational response would be to increase wages and pursue full employment, thereby stimulating domestic demand and creating a more stable, inclusive economy. However, this poses a political threat to elites, because a well-paid, securely employed working class gains bargaining power, which in turn erodes the dominance of capital in both the workplace and the political arena. This is what motivated the eventual elite backlash against the postwar full employment regime in the 1980s, a development predicted four decades earlier by Polish economist Michał Kalecki.

The export-oriented model is attractive to ruling elites because orienting production toward foreign markets allows them to sidestep the need for strong internal demand and avoid empowering domestic labour. In effect, it externalises demand, allowing them to maintain a workforce that is underpaid, precarious, and politically weakened, while still sustaining economic growth and boosting profitability.

In the European Union, particularly in Germany, this model has been elevated to a systemic imperative to prioritise competitiveness, wage restraint, and fiscal austerity over domestic well-being. It is not merely an economic strategy, but a political project—one that subordinates democratic and social objectives to profits, export performance and global market discipline.

