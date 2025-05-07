Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zinenataza's avatar
Zinenataza
9h

All power to you Thomas! I wish I could join you. ❤️ We must never forget the enormous debt we owe the Russians and it is also so important to acknowledge with what extraordinary calm, intelligence and restraint Putin and the Russian people have responded to the moronic, war-mongering West. All the best!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lubica's avatar
Lubica
9h

THANK YOU, Thomas! Yes, we need to preserve our culture (as others should preserve theirs)! This paragraph really sums it up:

The myth of “the West” is a fiction — a euphemism for an informal US empire. In severing ties with Russia, Europe has severed ties with itself. As Ritz argues, only by reconnecting with Russia can Europe reclaim its cultural and political sovereignty. Only Russia, among “European” nations, has preserved a vision of European culture rooted in tradition, in contrast to the hollow postmodernism exported by the Atlantic world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas Fazi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture