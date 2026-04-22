Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Patrick Mazza
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Having worked professionally in climate advocacy, and witnessed the ineffectiveness of the global regime, I think your analysis about trying to achieve a global framework has some cogency. My major thrust, in fact, was action at local, state and regional scale, with emphasis on economic benefits of energy transition. However, I must disagree with you downplaying the potentially catastrophic consequences of non-action. When we are already likely seeing distortion of the jet stream due to Arctic heating, with consequences including an intensification of droughts and severe storms, the situation is already dire. The prospect for failure in multiple breadbaskets is becoming more likely, threatening global food scarcity. Meanwhile, the collapse of the North Atlantic circulation is growing more probable, throwing Europe into sub-Arctic conditions, and causing monsoon failure in India, among other horrendous consequences. The real story is massive disruption of Earth’s oceanic and atmospheric circulation systems with effects ramifying to basic food and water supplies. If anything, scientists have been reserved in their assessments.

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