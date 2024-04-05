In my latest piece for UnHerd, I look at at the inevitable right-populist surge in the upcoming European elections and why this won’t lead to the cataclysmic change than many fear — or hope for. Not only are there fundamental disagreements among Europe’s right-populist parties on crucial geostrategic issues — Ukraine, NATO, China, EU enlargement, etc. — but, more importantly, the EU’s very architecture sets structural impediments to real change, “Melonifying” populists once in power. By refusing to acknowledge the elephant in the room — the fundamental and irreconcilable incompatibility between the EU and democracy — right-populists across the continent are, once again, setting themselves up for defeat.

