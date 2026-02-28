Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
1d

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi speach was right on. yet here we are: Israel and the USA and our allies are shock and aweing its way thru Iran as we speak.

Reply
Share
m droy's avatar
m droy
1d

"if that becomes the model — then the West Bank will be next."

Will be? Happening now

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Fazi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture