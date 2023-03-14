On March 8, 2014, at around 1:20am, Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 vanished from radar screens just off the coast of Malaysia, never to be seen again. Nine years later, the Boeing 777’s disappearance remains the most astonishing, and terrifying, mystery in aviation history. In this age of constant real-time monitoring of everything that moves through the skies, in which even an unidentified balloon can cause the scrambling of fighter jets, how could a massive high-tech airliner carrying 239 people vanish into thin air? Several experts have tried to answer this question — many of whom are featured in a new three-part Netflix documentary, MH370: The Plane That Disappeared. In my latest article for UnHerd, I explain all the problems with the official narrative — including all the things left out in the documentary — as well as look at the alternative narrative proposed by Le Monde journalist Florence de Changy in her book The Disappearing Act: The Impossible Case of MH370.

