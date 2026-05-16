Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
3h

Can say I never was enamored with Zelensky or Biden or his son or Johnson. So many times he could have stopped this war even prevented this war yet folded every time. Why? is beyond my comprehension.

always find your commentary inlightening Thomas.

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IronForge's avatar
IronForge
2h

Again the incorrect Chronology surfaces.

Again, the correct sequence is:

A) The 2014 Coup occurred after the Pro-Westerners didn't like Putin's offer of Loan_Forgiveness, revised Gas Deal, new Financial Aid - better than €U's, and the option of Kiev to simultaneously partake in €U's less Aide Package;

B) The Coup declaring Russian Ethnics Sub-Citizen Rights;

C) Crimea, Donbas, and Lughansk voting with their feet and Seceding from Kiev;

D) Crimea then overwhelmimgly voting to join Russia, which was responded by Russia to agree with a vote to enjoin Crimea - which had been Russian Territory until Kruschev's transfer;

E) The fighting continued beyond the Coup for years - through the €URo-sabotaged Minsk Accords;

F) With Ukraine moving to send the AFU into now seceded Donesk&Lughansk Republics in 2022, Russia stepped in to intervene with the SMO.

No Whitewashing, please.

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