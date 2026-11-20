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I’ve written for UnHerd the ultimate explainer to the unprecedented constitutional crisis unfolding in Poland. It all began on October 30, when the government sent riot police to uphold a takeover of the Constitutional Tribunal; since then it has escalated into an all-out institutional civil war involving virtually every arm of the state: courts, prosecutors, the police, the presidency, even the central bank.



One thing is clear: this is not a battle over the rule of law, as claimed by the Polish PM Donald Tusk (and Brussels), but over replacing one form of political control with another — by any means necessary.



Yet this is also about much more than a showdown between government and opposition. To see why, one needs to understand why the Tribunal matters so much. It is not just the arbiter of whether the government’s laws are constitutional; it is also the body that decides, in the last instance, how the Polish constitution relates to EU law — and therefore whether Poland’s legal order can be overridden from Brussels. At its core, then, this is a battle over sovereignty in its most fundamental form: when the two collide, which legal order should prevail — the Polish constitution or EU law?



In the past, the Tribunal has ruled that the final word lies with the Polish constitution, something Brussels has never forgiven it for. The supremacy of EU law over national law is not enshrined in any of the treaties; it was created by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) itself, in its 1964 Costa v ENEL ruling. From there, it has become the engine of EU “integration through law”: by constantly creating new “laws” through its rulings, almost always in favour of “more Europe”, the ECJ has effectively become the bloc’s most important constitution-writing body, hollowing out national constitutional and legal systems from above.



A national constitutional court that rejects this principle poses an existential threat to Brussels. This is the real reason the EU was so implacably hostile to Poland under its previous government (and to Viktor Orbán’s Hungary, for the same reason). The landmark moment came in October 2021, when the Tribunal ruled that key provisions of the EU treaties, as interpreted by the ECJ, were incompatible with the Polish constitution, insofar as they allowed EU law to override it and EU judges to rule on how Poland organises its own judiciary. In effect, the court declared that, in matters reserved to the constitution, the final word lay in Warsaw, not Luxembourg.



Brussels responded with infringement proceedings against Poland and financial blackmail, freezing tens of billions in EU funds, officially over the PiS government’s judicial reforms. It later took the case to the ECJ, which, unsurprisingly, ruled in December 2025 that the Tribunal had violated EU law by rejecting the primacy of the latter — and, for good measure, that it was not even a valid court. In other words, a national constitutional court was declared illegitimate by a supranational one for daring to defend its own constitution.



This, ultimately, is what Brussels and Tusk mean when they accuse the previous government, and the Tribunal itself, of violating the rule of law: that they dared to challenge the rule of Brussels’s law. This is the law Tusk wants to restore. It also explains why Brussels has thrown its weight behind Tusk. In broader terms, what is happening in Poland is part of a wider trend that one may call “liberal authoritarianism”: pro-EU governments using every means at their disposal, including blatant violations of the rule of law, to entrench their grip on power and keep the opposition out of it.

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Thomas Fazi

Website: thomasfazi.net

Twitter: @battleforeurope

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