Today is a day for mourning the victims of the never-ending carnage in Israel/Palestine and the Middle East: the 1,000+ Israelis killed on October 7, 2023 and the countless more Palestinians (and Lebanese) killed since then — potentially up to nearly 200,000 people, according to The Lancet, most of which women and children, or nearly 10 percent of the pre-existing Gazan population, an estimate deemed credible by other organisations as well (the official estimate of 40,000 deaths, 14,000 of which children, is widely considered to be an undercount, given that Palestinian authorities have long lost the ability to count the dead).

But it is also a day for reflecting on the root cause of the conflict: the decades-long oppression and brutalisation of Palestinians by Israel’s settler-colonial apartheid regime (even the International Court of Justice (ICJ) recently found Israeli responsible for apartheid). And I can’t think of a better way to do that than by borrowing some of the powerful infographics contained in the recently published book Visualizing Palestine, part of the eponymous project, which author Naomi Klein, who also sits on the board of Jewish Voice for Peace, describes as “a unique combination of creative design, scholarly rigor, and unwavering moral commitment”. If you appreciate the following infographics, please consider buying the book, which contains countless more full-colour images of this kind.

