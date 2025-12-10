Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kojo's avatar
Kojo
2dEdited

The so-callled "nationalists" are basically a nazi death cult that would be very happy to spark WW III and the death of everyone on the planet. This for them would be preferable to living in peace alongside other people.

It's not a suprise they are allied with the other cult that is aiming to spark WW III in the middle east.

There isnt going to be peace on this planet until these kind of lunatics are disarmed and forced into confinement in mental institutions and/or prisons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pascal Clérotte's avatar
Pascal Clérotte
2d

Remember what happened during the Russian civil war after the 1917 revolutions: ultranationalist militias armed by the west slaughtered civilians to the cry of"Death to the Bolsheviks and the Jews". That's what gave 80% of porgroms calsualties before WWII being made in Ukraine.

WWII, the same banderite militias slaugthered a million souls, whereof 800 000 Jews.

Fast forward to 1945: the West - that is the US, the UK and Germany - armed and equipped banderite that went on waging a guerilla that stopped in 1953 only.

Unless we root out permanently those ultranationalists, it will go on...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Thomas Fazi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture