Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Steven D Grumbine's avatar
Steven D Grumbine
5d

Thank you so much! It was a fantastic discussion!

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ChatterX
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"I have no doubt that both British and Americans will do their best to paralyze and destroy the Germany's industry and economy, as these countries, with their existing overproduction, are already forced to look for new markets."

-Georg Schumann, German politician, resistance fighter against the Nazi regime, tortured and killed by Gestapo on January 11, 1945.

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"Keep the Soviets out, the Americans in, and the Germans down"

-"Lord" Ismay, British general, First NATO Secretary, 1946

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"The Marshall Plan… is not a philanthropic enterprise… It is based on our views of the requirements of American security"

-Allen Dulles, CIA director, 1949

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How The US Destroyed Europe (The Marshall plan):

youtube.com/watch?v=-Kvqe2iY0aU

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Germany has been occupied by the US since 1945. Chancellor's Act. Ramstein Air Base. Wiesbaden Military Operational base. Bletchley Park.

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"Since May 8, 1945, Germany has never been a sovereign state."

-Wolfgang Schäuble

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Operationsplan Deutschland (OPLAN DEU):

substack.com/@nelbonilla/note/c-183291967

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First, the US made sure euroslaves have no energy to power their industry by destroying the Nordstream pipeline, and now.. they will sell them their LNG and weapons x6 the price..

youtube.com/watch?v=lpf6ZeABP1I&t=1334s

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5% of GDP for daddy NATO aka Uncle Scam! "Protection Racket" at its finest..

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