Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Steven D Grumbine's avatar
Steven D Grumbine
3d

We must talk very soon!! The ruse of democracy has people flatfooted and illequipped to fight back

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Ercument Gundogdu's avatar
Ercument Gundogdu
3dEdited

Fazi's article is a good summary of struggles during the three decades after WWII. Since then, there has been radical transformations and the emergence of new economies beyond the industrial production of commodities. We have now plural worlds of production of new species of goods, which get organized into new economies. Potentially nearly every human wants and need in the form of goods gets organized into new economies. To give some examples: tourism destination production, technical artifact production, fitness and recreation program production, treatments production in healthcare, policy production in politics, state lotteries for luck production, event productions in sports, arts, academic disciplines, looks production in fashion, cosmetics or urban development, condo/house production, entertainment show production, online intimate partner production, news production are some of them. However, the most important one for the conflicts of the last 40 years is related to meaning production through the production of documents and texts for the governance of both professional practices and the life-course activities of citizens. The only country outside of the West that challenges the West in meaning production is Russia due to the historical continuity, experience and capacity of Soviet Union. As much as other nations outside the West follow the model of Russia, they take minor parts in this confrontation with the West's hegemony in meaning production solidified by universities, courts, governments, legacy media and the transnational organizations founded since the end of WWII.

The industrial base of the West is weakened, but in its place we have armies of workers (waged workers) in the new economies. The struggle against the hegemons of the West ought to converge on taking back the newly emerged economies to the stewardship of the new class of workers. We have witness doctors, lawyers, teachers, academics go on strikes, but we still fail to see the forest of 'plural economies' for the trees of sporadic struggles for increase in wages and working conditions. The EU itself is a product of millions of documents and texts that ensures power to stay in the hands of the unelected minority who are owners of the first enriched few economies. Parity among the plural economies can ensure a path towards peace and prosperity. To give an example, tourism enterprises of Europe must have even more power than the military on the defense of nations. The journalists of the West's legacy media are not lacking simply ethics, they are employees of document and text production who have not organized yet for political struggle. Same goes for waged lawyers, academics, judges, government employees, doctors and nurses, police officers, security personnel, and other professionalized workers.

Politics ought to be directed not to citizens as such but to the waged-workers of the new economies; they are the new historical subjects that will transform societies for peace and prosperity.

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