Thomas Fazi

Thomas Fazi

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Charles Young's avatar
Charles Young
19h

*Yet another revealing and quality Q & A article which, refreshingly, states the everyday realities that european citizens, alas, have to silently put up with and feel powerless to change.

*’The US-created EU is a stepping stone towards a new world government,’ and unelected, disconnected and unrepresentative individuals impose the politically correct PartyLine regardless of the detrimental effects this will have on people’s material existences with the cost of living going up instead of down.

*To cap it all, we have US/NATO-vassalised dangerous clowns like Von der Luger, Merz, Macron, the FabianFools put in power as PM’s in London, Rutte, ‘stultifying’ Stoltenberg before him…..the list of woefully bad incompetents is too long to mention.

*To solve this dilemma and escape from the EU ‘gulag,’ more nations must cut the poisonous umbilical cord which connects them with the NATO-controlled EU commission🤡, the EU and a warmongering US-led NATO.

*Easily said, but not easy to do.

*I remember, here in France, when François Fillon was the favourite to become president, he revealed that he wanted to renegotiate France’s role in the EU and seek WIN WIN better relations with Russia.

*Immediately, a scandal was created and the Standard Operating Procedure media attack dogs barked loudly and bit painfully and poor François Fillon was eliminated and the Rothschild-boy, Emmanuel Macron, was put at the Élysée😇.

*Only a huge economic downturn or sudden Russia victory in Ukraine could possibly upset the apple cart and potentially change the padlocked System, remove the Mentally Deficient and irresponsible fools from decision-making positions in Europe and elsewhere.

*Wishful thinking of course😊

Bonne continuation,

CY

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Herman Martin's avatar
Herman Martin
20h

Pity this book is only available in German for the moment, but it touches on the realities that I'm trying to promote to my academic friends but they dismiss much of what I say. I'm calling them out for Belgium giving Ukraine F-35s and the EU wanting us to save 10 billion €, they can piss off in my book. The VUB biotech labs just lost 11 million € from their subsidies, so now cleaners come once a month. My daughter is a researcher there and she quipped "all so we can give Ukraine some overpriced clapped out planes". And that is saying something coming from her !

Excuse my French, but fuck the EU and what its become.

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