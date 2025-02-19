I’ve written for Compact about the pathetic response of European leaders to Trump’s Ukraine policy:

After willingly sacrificing their own interests on the altar of US hegemony, they are now posturing as the last defenders of the very policies that rendered them irrelevant in the first place. This is less a display of real conviction than a psychological reflex—a feeble attempt to mask the humiliation of being exposed by their patron as mere vassals, a hollow charade of “autonomy”.

Far from being a genuine assertion of independence, Europe’s opposition to Trump’s peace overtures and its calls to bolster European military capabilities are, in reality, little more than an attempt to mimic Washington’s militarism in hopes of regaining its favor. This is not autonomy—it is subservience in another form. European leaders, having been sidelined by the hegemon they so loyally served, now seek to prove their worth by embracing an even more hardline stance, as if outcompeting the US in belligerence might restore their relevance.

Although Europe lacks the financial, political, and military means to sustain the war in Ukraine without Washington’s backing, the dangers of its current warmongering stance should not be underestimated. Powerful interests both within Europe and in the US defense sector would be more than happy to see peace negotiations fail. Even if Washington succeeds in brokering a temporary truce, as some hope, Moscow has already made it clear that it will not accept any half-baked solutions. Meanwhile, a Europe gripped by war fever and consumed by Russophobia remains a serious obstacle to any durable settlement: so long as Europe remains stuck in an antagonistic and permanently militarized relationship with Russia, tensions could flare up again at any moments.